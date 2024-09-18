House Set To Vote On GOP Bill To Prevent Government Shutdown After Chuck Schumer Warns Republicans Not To 'Go Down This Road'

Ahead of a looming government shutdown, the House of Representatives is set to vote on Wednesday on a Republican-backed bill aimed at keeping the government funded.

What Happened: The House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a proposal by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to fund the government, as announced on Tuesday. The bill lacks sufficient Republican support to pass, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Johnson’s plan aims to extend federal funding at current levels for six months and includes a measure requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote in national elections. However, opposition from Republicans across the ideological spectrum threatens to sink the bill if Democrats also oppose it.

The proposal is unlikely to pass in the Democratic-controlled Senate, and President Joe Biden has stated he would veto the legislation if it reached his desk. Current funding expires on Sep. 30, and without an extension, most federal government operations would shut down on Oct. 1.

Efforts by House Republican leadership to change “no” votes over the weekend were largely unsuccessful, according to sources familiar with the discussions. Johnson emphasized the need to fund the government responsibly and ensure election security in a statement.

Despite broad agreement between Republicans and Democrats that a shutdown would be undesirable, some far-right GOP lawmakers view the funding battle as a chance to secure immigration policy compromises. Others oppose stopgap funding bills and prefer year-long appropriations.

Johnson’s previous attempt to force a vote on the legislation failed, and Wednesday’s vote is also expected to falter. Republicans hope this will allow the speaker to advance a three-month funding bill that can pass with Democratic votes.

Why It Matters: The potential government shutdown has been a point of contention for both parties. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently warned that if a shutdown occurs, it will be due to “Republican poison pills,” and suggested that the American public would hold the GOP responsible. Schumer emphasized the need to avoid a shutdown, stating, “We don’t need to go down this road.”

Earlier this year, the House successfully passed a major spending bill to prevent a government shutdown. The comprehensive package, which funded various federal departments through fiscal 2024, was passed with a bipartisan majority. The “minibus” package allocated over $450 billion to departments such as Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, and Energy, showcasing a rare moment of cooperation between the two parties.

Photo via Shutterstock