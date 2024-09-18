Donald Trump To Meet PM Modi Next Week, Calls India 'Very Big Abuser' But Lauds Modi As 'Fantastic'

This story was originally published on the Benzinga India portal.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming week.

What Happened: During a campaign event on Tuesday ahead of the 2024 Presidential election, Trump said Modi would be traveling to the US to meet the Republican Presidential nominee next week but gave no details regarding the time or place of their meeting.

Speaking at the event Trump criticized India as a "very big abuser" of the U.S.-India trade relationship but also praised the Indian prime minister, calling him "fantastic". India is "at the top of their game, and they use it against us" he added, calling the country "tough".

The Indian government has so far not issued any statement regarding the meeting. Modi is set to visit the US from September 21 to September 23, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

There he will participate in the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. The Indian Prime Minister will also attend and address the United Nations General Assembly in New York. This will be Modi’s first visit to the US since he secured a historic third term in office in June.

In February 2020, Trump made his maiden trip to India with his family, when he visited Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi. During the trip, the two leaders had vowed to boost trade ties between the countries.

