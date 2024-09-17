Trump Praises Joe Biden And Kamala Harris For Calling Him After Latest Assassination Attempt: 'I Sort Of Wish The Call Wasn't Made I Do Feel A Little...'

In the aftermath of an assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump received calls from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Happened: Trump, who was targeted at his West Palm Beach golf course in Florida, shared his conversations with Biden and Harris at the town hall.

Trump described these calls as “so nice,” during a campaign town hall in Michigan, according to a report from The Hill.

“He was so nice to me yesterday. In one way I sort of wish the call wasn't made because I do feel a little — He's so nice. ‘I'm so sorry about what happened and all that,” said Trump.

“Same with Kamala today. She could not have been nicer,” he said.

Despite the crowd’s negative reaction, he referred to his call with Harris as a “very nice call.”

Why It Matters: The incident led to the arrest of 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh on gun charges. However, Trump blamed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris for inciting violence against him.

The assassination attempt on Trump was the second of its kind. The former President was recently targeted at his Florida golf club.

Following the attempt on his life, Trump vowed to “never surrender”.

Biden and Harris expressed relief that Trump was unharmed on the same day. The alleged assailant owns a small construction company owner known for his criticism of Trump.

Image via Shutterstock

