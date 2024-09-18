Fourth American Citizen Detained In Venezuela This Month, Heightening Tensions Between US And Maduro's Regime

Venezuela has detained another American citizen, marking the fourth such arrest since early September. The latest detention was announced by Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello on Tuesday.

What Happened: The American was detained in Caracas for allegedly photographing military units, power stations, and other state entities. Cabello disclosed this information during a National Assembly session broadcast on state television, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Cabello stated, “Another citizen of North American origin was captured, an American we had been following was captured here in Caracas taking photos of electrical installations, oil installations, military units.”

On Saturday, Spain requested information from Venezuela concerning the arrest of two Spaniards, three U.S. citizens, and a Czech. These individuals were reportedly detained over an alleged plan to destabilize the country.

The arrests occurred shortly after Venezuela recalled its ambassador to Spain for consultations and summoned the Spanish ambassador to the foreign ministry, escalating diplomatic tensions following Venezuela’s disputed presidential election.

Cabello added, “Rest assured that this gentleman is part of the plan against Venezuela.”

Why It Matters: The latest arrest comes amid heightened tensions between Venezuela and the United States. The U.S. State Department recently denied allegations of CIA involvement in a plot to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. This follows the arrest of six foreigners, including a U.S. Navy SEAL, by Venezuelan authorities.

Additionally, the U.S. has expressed serious concerns over the Venezuelan presidential election results, with both Maduro and the opposition claiming victory. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken questioned the legitimacy of the results and urged for transparency.

In an effort to resolve the political crisis, the U.S. government has also proposed amnesty for Maduro in exchange for his resignation. This proposal is part of a broader strategy to encourage Maduro to step down before his term ends.

