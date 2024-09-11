Why Dave & Buster's Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday.

Dave & Buster's reported quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 84 cents by 33.33%. Quarterly sales came in at $557.1 million, slightly below the analyst consensus estimate of $560.646 million.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares jumped 12.7% to $33.66 in the pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

CN Energy Group. Inc . CNEY gained 201.1% to $0.8454 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.

. gained 201.1% to $0.8454 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday. FTC Solar, Inc . FTCI rose 96.9% to $0.4431 in today's pre-market trading after the company announced that it has been selected by Strata Clean Energy to supply approximately 500 megawatts of its Voyager 2P solar tracker technology for multiple project sites in the U.S. and will be the preferred 2P solar tracker supplier over a three-year initial term.

. rose 96.9% to $0.4431 in today's pre-market trading after the company announced that it has been selected by Strata Clean Energy to supply approximately 500 megawatts of its Voyager 2P solar tracker technology for multiple project sites in the U.S. and will be the preferred 2P solar tracker supplier over a three-year initial term. Quhuo Limited QH gained 79.7% to $2.39 in the pre-market trading session after jumping around 307% on Tuesday.

gained 79.7% to $2.39 in the pre-market trading session after jumping around 307% on Tuesday. BIO-key International, Inc . BKYI shares gained 27.6% to $2.55 in pre-market trading. BIO-Key shares jumped around 92% on Tuesday after the company announced it was rewarded $500K in new orders from a government defense ministry.

. shares gained 27.6% to $2.55 in pre-market trading. BIO-Key shares jumped around 92% on Tuesday after the company announced it was rewarded $500K in new orders from a government defense ministry. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc . SXTC gained 25.6% to $0.7090 in pre-market trading.

. gained 25.6% to $0.7090 in pre-market trading. Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH gained 22.1% to $0.1690 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.

gained 22.1% to $0.1690 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc . TOMZ gained 16.5% to $0.8980 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Tuesday.

. gained 16.5% to $0.8980 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Tuesday. Arcadium Lithium plc ALTM rose 9.7% to $2.48 in pre-market trading.

rose 9.7% to $2.48 in pre-market trading. NFT Limited MI gained 9.3% to $4.70 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Telesis Bio, Inc . TBIO fell 52.9% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it has notified the Nasdaq Stock Market of its decision to delist.

. fell 52.9% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it has notified the Nasdaq Stock Market of its decision to delist. MultiPlan Corporation MPLN fell 22.8% to $0.1852 in pre-market trading. MultiPlan announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split, effective Sept. 23.

fell 22.8% to $0.1852 in pre-market trading. MultiPlan announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split, effective Sept. 23. Rentokil Initial plc RTO shares fell 17.6% to $26.02 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 17.6% to $26.02 in pre-market trading. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp . DJT shares declined 16% to $15.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Tuesday.

. shares declined 16% to $15.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Tuesday. Silexion Therapeutics Corp SLXN shares fell 16% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after jumping over 26% on Tuesday.

shares fell 16% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after jumping over 26% on Tuesday. iLearningEngines, Inc . AILE shares fell 12.8% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. iLearningEngines shares jumped 115% on Tuesday after the company’s CEO responded to short seller statements.

. shares fell 12.8% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. iLearningEngines shares jumped 115% on Tuesday after the company’s CEO responded to short seller statements. LiveOne, Inc . LVO fell 12.6% to $1.25 in today's pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Tuesday.

. fell 12.6% to $1.25 in today's pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc . RLAY shares dipped 11.9% to $7.93 in pre-market trading. Relay Therapeutics priced its $200 million public offering of 28,571,429 common shares at $7/share.

. shares dipped 11.9% to $7.93 in pre-market trading. Relay Therapeutics priced its $200 million public offering of 28,571,429 common shares at $7/share. HWH International Inc . HWH shares declined 11.6% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday.

. shares declined 11.6% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. GME declined 10.5% to $20.98 in pre-market trading. GameStop reported a surprise profit for the second quarter, while sales missed expectations.

