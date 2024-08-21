Why Keysight Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.

The company said it sees fourth-quarter earnings between $1.53 and $1.59 per share, versus the $1.54 estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.245 billion to $1.265 billion, versus the $1.25 billion estimate.

Keysight shares jumped 11.1% to $154.01 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Revelation Biosciences, Inc . REVB rose 170.1% to $2.81 in today's pre-market trading after jumping over 19% on Tuesday.

. rose 170.1% to $2.81 in today's pre-market trading after jumping over 19% on Tuesday. Anew Medical, Inc . WENA gained 68% to $1.73 in pre-market trading. ANEW MEDICAL acquired license to Needle-Free Dry Powder Autoinjector from Transfertech Sherbrooke.

. gained 68% to $1.73 in pre-market trading. ANEW MEDICAL acquired license to Needle-Free Dry Powder Autoinjector from Transfertech Sherbrooke. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd . GLMD gained 44.8% to $0.4373 in pre-market trading.

. gained 44.8% to $0.4373 in pre-market trading. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc . BBAI shares rose 33.1% to $1.76 in pre-market trading after the company received an award as a subcontractor to Concept Solutions.

. shares rose 33.1% to $1.76 in pre-market trading after the company received an award as a subcontractor to Concept Solutions. Sintx Technologies, Inc . SINT gained 28.2% to $5.54 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Tuesday.

. gained 28.2% to $5.54 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Tuesday. Oblong, Inc . OBLG gained 25.3% to $0.1338 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday.

. gained 25.3% to $0.1338 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday. Gaxos.ai Inc. GXAI gained 21.1% to $3.04 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday.

gained 21.1% to $3.04 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday. Azitra, Inc . AZTR gained 15.3% to $0.7330 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it screened the first patient in its Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating ATR-12 for the treatment of Netherton syndrome.

. gained 15.3% to $0.7330 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it screened the first patient in its Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating ATR-12 for the treatment of Netherton syndrome. Invivyd Inc IVVD shares gained 14.7% to $0.99 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Eyenovia, Inc . EYEN shares fell 34.1% to $0.4480 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.

. shares fell 34.1% to $0.4480 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering. Santech Holdings Limited STEC shares declined 33.6% to $0.2850 in pre-market trading after jumping 109% on Tuesday.

shares declined 33.6% to $0.2850 in pre-market trading after jumping 109% on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc . AADI declined 27.2% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after the company issued PRECISION1 trial and corporate updates.

. declined 27.2% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after the company issued PRECISION1 trial and corporate updates. Mynaric AG MYNA fell 24.6% to $1.38 in today's pre-market trading. Mynaric shares dipped 56% on Tuesday after the company cut its FY24 revenue guidance.

fell 24.6% to $1.38 in today's pre-market trading. Mynaric shares dipped 56% on Tuesday after the company cut its FY24 revenue guidance. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc . APDN shares fell 24.1% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after declining 14% on Tuesday.

. shares fell 24.1% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after declining 14% on Tuesday. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc . INM fell 23.2% to $0.3310 in pre-market trading. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares surged 191% on Tuesday after the company announced that INM-901 will be used in its development programs for Alzheimer’s Disease.

. fell 23.2% to $0.3310 in pre-market trading. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares surged 191% on Tuesday after the company announced that INM-901 will be used in its development programs for Alzheimer’s Disease. Treasure Global Inc . TGL fell 17.8% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 141% on Tuesday.

. fell 17.8% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 141% on Tuesday. Heramba Electric plc PITA shares dipped 16.4% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after jumping around 33% on Tuesday.

shares dipped 16.4% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after jumping around 33% on Tuesday. Allbirds Inc BIRD shares declined 16.2% to $0.61 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 16.2% to $0.61 in pre-market trading. Allego N.V. ALLG shares fell 7.8% to $1.77 in pre-market trading after jumping over 82% on Tuesday.

