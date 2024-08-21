Why Keysight Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
The company said it sees fourth-quarter earnings between $1.53 and $1.59 per share, versus the $1.54 estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.245 billion to $1.265 billion, versus the $1.25 billion estimate.
Keysight shares jumped 11.1% to $154.01 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB rose 170.1% to $2.81 in today's pre-market trading after jumping over 19% on Tuesday.
- Anew Medical, Inc. WENA gained 68% to $1.73 in pre-market trading. ANEW MEDICAL acquired license to Needle-Free Dry Powder Autoinjector from Transfertech Sherbrooke.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. GLMD gained 44.8% to $0.4373 in pre-market trading.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares rose 33.1% to $1.76 in pre-market trading after the company received an award as a subcontractor to Concept Solutions.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. SINT gained 28.2% to $5.54 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Tuesday.
- Oblong, Inc. OBLG gained 25.3% to $0.1338 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday.
- Gaxos.ai Inc. GXAI gained 21.1% to $3.04 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday.
- Azitra, Inc. AZTR gained 15.3% to $0.7330 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it screened the first patient in its Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating ATR-12 for the treatment of Netherton syndrome.
- Invivyd Inc IVVD shares gained 14.7% to $0.99 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Eyenovia, Inc. EYEN shares fell 34.1% to $0.4480 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Santech Holdings Limited STEC shares declined 33.6% to $0.2850 in pre-market trading after jumping 109% on Tuesday.
- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. AADI declined 27.2% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after the company issued PRECISION1 trial and corporate updates.
- Mynaric AG MYNA fell 24.6% to $1.38 in today's pre-market trading. Mynaric shares dipped 56% on Tuesday after the company cut its FY24 revenue guidance.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN shares fell 24.1% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after declining 14% on Tuesday.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM fell 23.2% to $0.3310 in pre-market trading. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares surged 191% on Tuesday after the company announced that INM-901 will be used in its development programs for Alzheimer’s Disease.
- Treasure Global Inc. TGL fell 17.8% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 141% on Tuesday.
- Heramba Electric plc PITA shares dipped 16.4% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after jumping around 33% on Tuesday.
- Allbirds Inc BIRD shares declined 16.2% to $0.61 in pre-market trading.
- Allego N.V. ALLG shares fell 7.8% to $1.77 in pre-market trading after jumping over 82% on Tuesday.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in