Bitcoin And Ethereum Drop 2.5% Amid Modest ETF Flows; Trump Vs. Harris: Lead Backed By Two Voter Groups May Not Secure Electoral College Win - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Crypto
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Start The Week Down 2.5%—Are Modest ETF Flows To Blame?
- Peter Schiff Says He Discussed Bitcoin Conference Appearance In May 2025 But Isn’t Sure King Crypto Will Be A ‘Thing’ By Then
US Politics
- Trump Vs. Harris: One Candidate’s Lead Bolstered By 2 Voter Groups, Yet It Might Not Translate To Electoral College Victory Going By 2020 Popular Vote Margin
- Trump Is Wrong On The Bacon And Kamala Is Right On The Bread, Says Economist Justin Wolfers: Ex-President’s Speech On Economy Just An ’80-Minute Incoherent Rant’
- Kevin O’Leary Slams Kamala Harris’s Plan To Combat Price Gouging: ‘First They Tried That In Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, The USSR’
- Bernie Sanders: ‘Trump Just Wants To Give Billionaires Another Tax Break’ — ‘This November, The Choice Is Clear’
- Chris Sununu: Harder For Trump To Triumph Against Harris Than Biden, Says ‘Any Other Republican Would Be Winning By 10 Points
- Mark Cuban Slams Trump’s Beat Inflation In 100-Day Plan: ‘He Will Instruct A Bunch Of Un-Named Bureaucrats… Talk To All The Other Un-Named Bureaucrats
- Harris-Walz Campaign Pledges $370M For Election Ad Blitz
- Scaramucci’s Bold Prediction: Trump Will Be Sentenced To Jail Before Election
US Markets
- Why Xperi Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- Nvidia Rebounds To Help S&P 500 Post Its Best Week In 2024, But Greed Index Remains In ‘Fear’ Zone
US Economy
- US Stocks Set To Start Week On Flat Note As Focus Shifts To Fed Speeches: Strategist Says Strong Gains Ahead If S&P 500 Extends Winning Streak To 8 Sessions
- Mary Daly Of Federal Reserve Pitches Gradual Interest Rate Cuts, Citing Inflation Confidence: ‘We Are On Our Way To Price Stability’
World Economy
- Asia Ex-Japan Markets Rise, Europe Opens In Green, Gold Hits New High While Dollar Weakens – Global Markets Today While US Slept
Tech
- AMD Expands AI Capabilities, Acquires ZT Systems in Major $4.9B Deal
- Palantir’s Alex Karp Defends Military Partnerships, Stands Firm on Pro-Western Stance: Report
- Taiwan Semiconductor Acquires Tainan Facility For $531M, Plans Major Expansion
- More Than Half Of Fortune 500 Companies Flag AI As A Major Risk, Marking 473.5% Surge In Warnings Amid Growing Concerns
- Trump’s Rise Linked To Silicon Valley’s ‘Excesses,’ Says Palantir CEO Alex Karp: ‘I Don’t Believe You Would Have A Trump Phenomenon Without…’
- Apple To Expand Indian Footprint As Tata Sets Up Country’s 4th iPhone Assembly Plant: Report
- Apple iPhone 16 Pro To Debut ‘Desert Titanium’ Color Alongside Four Classic Options, Industry Insider Reveals
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s Worldcoin Attracts Global Backlash Over Iris-Scanning, Project Defends Itself As ‘Privacy-Enhancing’
- Tim Cook Sees China’s Future Bright For Apple – Describes China As ‘The Most Competitive In The World’
- Why Apple Is Plowing Billions Of Dollars Into A Project That Won’t Have A Payoff Near Term: Gurman Weighs In
Electric Vehicle
- Cadillac’s New Concept EV Has Doors That Open Like Butterfly Wings
- Tesla Cybertruck’s Lead Engineer Wes Morrill Shares Top All-Season Tire Picks, Including Snow
- Former Cruise CEO Cheers Retirement Of Robotaxi Critic And SF Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson: ‘Fortunately, She’s Gone. Progress For SF’
Consumer
- Estée Lauder Earnings Are Imminent; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts
Financial
- Mastercard Plans To Eliminate About 1,000 Jobs: Report
- Warren Buffett’s $189B Cash Pile Not A Sign Of Looming Market Crash, Says Fund Manager: ‘Everybody Gets Excited… But It’s Not That Big Of A Number’
- Jim Cramer Sees Old Wall Street Gibberish In Fight For Value Brands Amid Starbucks Management Overhaul: ‘Keep It On Your Sheets’
- Global Financial Crisis Looming? Hedge Fund Manager Offers Stark Warning
Energy
