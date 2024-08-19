Tesla Cybertruck's Lead Engineer Wes Morrill Shares Top All-Season Tire Picks, Including Snow

Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill on Sunday gave his recommendations for tires on Tesla Inc‘s TSLA stainless steel truck.

What Happened: The all-season tires, Morrill said, are “unsurprisingly” more efficient than all-terrain tires.

“These are a custom construction which balances handling and efficiency while also reducing road noise, highly recommend!” Morrill wrote about the all-season tires.

Exception During Snow: During snows, however, the all-terrain tires are typically better than all-season tires, Morrill said. However, neither is ideal, he noted.

“That said, a 3-peak rated tire will be best in snow. Tesla will offer a 3-peak winter tire package on the shop for those looking for the best winter performance,” he said, raising anticipation. The company is working on making the package available “soon,” he added.

Why It Matters: Morrill’s update seeks to clarify customer doubts ahead of the winter. Last year, videos emerged on social media alleging that the Cybertruck struggles in snow. Tesla CEO Elon Musk refuted this, claiming that the truck is “excellent” in snow.

However, during the last winter, only a few Cybertrucks were on the road as the company started deliveries in late November. This year, the company will have more Cybertruck vehicles and drivers on the road.

Tesla is currently ramping up Cybertruck production with the aim of delivering 250,000 units starting in 2025. According to Kelley Blue Book estimates, Tesla sold 8,755 Cybertrucks in the second quarter in the U.S., and 2,803 in the first quarter.

Cybertruck production, however, is on track to achieve profitability by the end of the year, Tesla said last month.

