Scaramucci's Bold Prediction: Trump Will Be Sentenced To Jail Before Election

Anthony Scaramucci predicts that Donald Trump will be sentenced to jail before the November election.

What Happened: On Saturday, Scaramucci took to X to express his view that Trump will be sentenced to jail in September, which will cause his poll numbers to plummet.

In response, Scaramucci predicts that Trump will seek a sentence commutation or pardon.

Ok here is the sequence:



Trump is sentence to jail in September. ( won't have to serve immediately but jail time in his future)



Poll numbers plummet. He panics out and has the perfect excuse.



He will then seek a sentence commutation or pardon. Remember it's all about him… — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 16, 2024

In another post on X, Scaramucci suggested that Trump confuses "political asylum" with "insane asylums."

In another post on X, Scaramucci suggested that Trump confuses “political asylum” with “insane asylums.”

Scaramucci made a jesting observation about Trump’s repeated references to the fictional character Hannibal Lecter during his rallies.

Just realized Trump keeps bringing up Hannibal Lecter at rallies because he doesn't know the difference between insane asylums and political asylum. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BDEvaDvN4R — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 16, 2024

Scaramucci has also expressed strong criticism of Trump’s planned rally in Howell, Michigan, a town with a controversial racial history.

On Sunday, Scaramucci voiced his concerns on X about Trump’s forthcoming “crime and safety” rally.

He pointed out that Howell has been associated with the KKK for decades, and that a white supremacist march took place there just last month.

Scaramucci argued that the choice of location for the rally is a “bullhorn not a dog whistle,” and that it won’t go unnoticed by Black and Jewish communities in Michigan.

Trump just announced a "crime and safety" rally for next Tuesday in Howell, Michigan, a town that has been heavily associated with the KKK for decades. Indeed, just late last month White Supremacists marched in the town chanting "We love Hitler. We love Trump." Some but not all… — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 18, 2024

He ended his tweet with a call to action, stating, “We will work hard to defeat him. We are better than this.”

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s prediction, if realized, could have significant implications for the political landscape.

The potential jail sentence for Trump and the subsequent impact on his popularity could influence the dynamics of future elections and the public’s perception of the former president.

Furthermore, a potential pardon or sentence commutation could spark controversy and debates about the use of such powers.

