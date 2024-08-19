Apple iPhone 16 Pro To Debut 'Desert Titanium' Color Alongside Four Classic Options, Industry Insider Reveals

The upcoming Apple Inc. AAPL iPhone 16 Pro lineup will reportedly feature a new color, “Desert Titanium,” in addition to the existing four color options.

What Happened: Industry tipster Majin Bu on X, revealed the new color addition to the iPhone 16 Pro lineup, which will include white, black, gold, and gray. The new ‘Desert Titanium’ shade is described as a “dark gold, similar to the old purple color,” and is expected to be “discreet and deep.”

There are four colors in total in the iPhone 16 Pro Lineup: white, black, gold and gray.



The desert titanium color is kind of dark gold, similar to the old purple color, relatively discreet and deep pic.twitter.com/uDiNiBI4Iz — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 18, 2024

The introduction of new color options for the iPhone 16 Pro comes amid a series of significant updates and expectations surrounding the device. Earlier this year, rumors surfaced about a potential camera redesign for the iPhone 16, which could enhance its capabilities for spatial video recording, particularly for use with Apple’s $3,500 mixed reality headset, Vision Pro.

Why It Matters: The upcoming iPhone 16 is expected to feature advanced artificial intelligence technology, which analysts believe could trigger a substantial growth cycle for Apple. According to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, the iPhone 16 launch could lead to double-digit volume growth, with initial shipments estimated to exceed 90 million units.

Despite these advancements, some experts, such as Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, have tempered expectations, suggesting that the iPhone 16 may not bring about radical changes but will still contribute to meaningful growth for Apple’s flagship product.

Overall, the iPhone 16’s new features and color options are part of a broader strategy that could propel Apple towards a valuation of $4 trillion, as highlighted by analyst optimism surrounding the AI-driven supercycle.

