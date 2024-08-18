Bernie Sanders: 'Trump Just Wants To Give Billionaires Another Tax Break' — 'This November, The Choice Is Clear'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) recently took to X to express his views on the upcoming elections, emphasizing the need for better healthcare, expanded Social Security, and a higher minimum wage.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Sanders said on the Elon Musk-owned platform, “The American people have been clear: they want a higher minimum wage, expanded Social Security, and better health care. Donald Trump just wants to give billionaires another tax break. This November, the choice is clear.”

The senator shared a video in the tweet where he can be seen talking with CNN’s Dana Bash.

Sanders revealed that his campaign had done a poll on some of the issues facing “working families.” The Vermont Senator said what they found, which didn’t surprise him as it was consistent with other polls, was that the American people overwhelmingly want to expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision because 50% of the seniors are living on incomes of $30,000 or less and a quarter of them are subsisting on $15,000 or less.

“The American people want to raise the minimum wage to a living wage,” said Sanders among other issues his campaign discovered.

This post comes amidst a shifting political landscape, with recent polls indicating a surge for Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in key battleground states. The polls, conducted by The New York Times and Siena College, suggest a significant shift since May, when Trump was leading over President Joe Biden in these states.

Why It Matters: Sanders’ post reflects his long-standing advocacy for wealth redistribution and his concern over the influence of big money in politics.

He has previously criticized Musk’s reported monthly donations of $45 million to the Trump campaign and expressed concern over the defeat of Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) due to the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's (AIPAC) super PAC, United Democracy Project.

