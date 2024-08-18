Harris-Walz Campaign Pledges $370M For Election Ad Blitz

In a recent announcement, the Harris-Walz campaign has revealed plans to invest at least $370 million in digital and television advertisements.

What Happened: The Democratic campaign’s primary focus will be on battleground states, with the advertising push set to run from Labor Day through November 5.

The campaign has already committed $170 million to TV reservations and $200 million to digital reservations. Deputy campaign managers Quentin Fulks and Rob Flaherty confirmed this in a Saturday memo.

The reservations include slots during major sporting events and high-viewership TV moments, such as the season premieres of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Golden Bachelorette,” reports Bloomberg.

The campaign’s advertising strategy is designed to introduce Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to voters and counteract any negative portrayal by Donald Trump‘s campaign. In August, Trump and allied super PACs booked about 60% of political ad time, reversing the Democrats’ previous advertising advantage.

The Trump-affiliated Preserve America PAC initiated its initial advertising campaign during the Olympics and intends to allocate approximately $60 million by Labor Day.

Similarly, the Harris-Walz campaign is significantly investing in digital ad slots across platforms such as Hulu, Roku, YouTube, Spotify and Pandora, and includes daytime slots on Fox News.

According to AdImpact, a firm that tracks advertising, presidential campaigns and their supporting groups have committed or planned to spend $247 million on advertisements this August, marking a 19% rise from August 2020.

Why It Matters: The Harris-Walz campaign’s significant investment in digital and television advertisements underscores the importance of these mediums in reaching voters.

With the Trump campaign and its allies booking a majority of ad time in August, the Harris-Walz campaign’s push aims to regain the Democrats’ previous advertising advantage.

The campaign’s focus on major sporting events and high-viewership TV moments also highlights the strategic use of popular programming to reach a broad audience.

The increase in ad spending from August 2020 further emphasizes the escalating competition between the campaigns as the election draws near.

