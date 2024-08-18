Mark Cuban Slams Trump's Beat Inflation In 100-Days Plan: 'He Instruct A Bunch Of Un-Named Bureaucrats… Talk To All The Other Un-Named Bureaucrats'

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur, has taken to X to express skepticism about former President Donald Trump’s proposed solution to combat inflation.

What Happened: On Sunday, Cuban shared a tweet criticizing Trump’s plan to tackle inflation. Trump had previously stated that he would instruct his cabinet to use every tool at their disposal to defeat inflation and bring consumer prices down rapidly, expecting results within the first 100 days, or much sooner.

Cuban, however, interpreted this as Trump instructing “a bunch of un-named bureaucrats, and their agencies, to talk to all the other un-named bureaucrats, and the thousands of bureaucrats that work for them, to defeat inflation in 100 days.”

How your guy wants to defeat inflation

"On my first day back in the Oval Office, I will sign an executive order directing every Cabinet secretary and agency head to use every tool and authority at their disposal to defeat inflation and bring consumer prices rapidly down," Trump… https://t.co/BMgMLM1DNA — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 18, 2024

Cuban also shared a clip from the 1999 film “Office Space” featuring the character William “Bill” Lumbergh played by actor Gary Cole. Lumbergh is a micromanager who mainly targets the protagonist Peter Gibbons, portrayed by actor Ron Livingston.

The “Shark Tank” fame businessman appeared to be comparing Trump’s approach to handling inflation with Lumbergh’s top-down management techniques.

Serious answer. As VP she has as much authority as Pence did as VP. Thats like asking why Pence didn't finish the wall. Or do anything for healthcare. Etc



See what I'm saying ? — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 18, 2024

Cuban also sprang to the defense of current Vice President Kamala Harris, the democrat presidential candidate, by saying she had as much authority as Mike Pence did under Trump. Multiple X users had pointed out to Cuban that Harris could have done more to tackle inflation.

Why It Matters: This criticism comes in the wake of a survey suggesting that a potential win for Trump in the upcoming presidential election could result in a surge in inflation, deficits, and interest rates, higher than under a continued President Joe Biden administration.

Furthermore, renowned economist Justin Wolfers has expressed his skepticism about the competency of Trump's economic team and the potential impact of his policies.

Meanwhile, recent poll results indicate that Harris has surged ahead of Trump in key battleground states.

