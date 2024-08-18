Chris Sununu: Harder For Trump To Triumph Against Harris Than Biden, Says 'Any Other Republican Would Be Winning By 10 Points'

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) said he has “no doubt” that Vice President Kamala Harris poses a greater challenge to Republican nominee Donald Trump than President Joe Biden.

What Happened: In a recent interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sununu suggested that Harris and her team’s resurgence has made it more difficult for Trump to secure a victory, as reported by Politico on Wednesday. The governor noted that Harris’s team has effectively capitalized on Trump’s reactions while avoiding issues.

Despite his criticism of Trump in the past, Sununu, who now endorses Trump as the GOP nominee, believes that Trump should focus more on the issues to attract voters. He pointed out the significant difference in Trump’s polling numbers between male and female voters.

Sununu stressed that Trump should remind voters that he is running against “the most liberal and most unpopular vice president in history” and reach out to independent voters and suburban women who might not have been enthusiastic for Biden.

“Almost any other Republican candidate would be winning this race by 10 points,” said Sununu.”The message is very clear. If you stick to the issues, if you stick to what matters, this should be an easy race for Donald Trump. It really should.”

Why It Matters: Sununu’s comments come in the wake of a shift in the political landscape, with recent polls showing Harris leading Trump in key battleground states. This shift has been attributed to Harris’s effective campaign strategy and her appeal to a broader demographic of voters.

Sununu, who had previously voiced his support for Trump despite believing that the former president played a role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, has been a vocal critic of Trump. However, his recent comments indicate a shift in his stance, emphasizing the need for the GOP to focus on the issues and the voters.

Earlier this year, Sununu had dismissed the idea of serving as Nikki Haley's running mate in the GOP primary, indicating his assertive persona might not fit the political capital. His recent comments suggest a continued focus on his role within the GOP and his support for the party’s nominee.

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr

