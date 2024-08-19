Trump Is Wrong On The Bacon And Kamala Is Right On The Bread, Says Economist Justin Wolfers: Ex-President's Speech On Economy Just An '80-Minute Incoherent Rant'

Renowned economist Justin Wolfers recently provided a critical evaluation of economic policy speeches delivered by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Happened: Wolfers, known for his economic analyses, shared his thoughts on the social media platform X, and in an interview with CNN.

Wolfers noted a stark contrast in the content and focus of the two speeches. He described Trump’s address as an “80-minute incoherent rant” that largely avoided economic topics. In contrast, Harris’s speech maintained a clear focus on economic issues.

The economist highlighted concerns about the factual accuracy of Trump’s statements. As an example, Wolfers stated, “Trump claimed falsely that the price of bacon is four to five times higher, it’s nothing like that. Harris claimed seriously that bread was 50% expensive. It is. And I think serious problems deserve serious analysis and serious facts.”

Wolfers drew attention to the differing approaches to economic problem-solving presented by the two politicians. The former president proposed issuing an executive order requiring his cabinet to report directly to him when they have ideas for reducing inflation.

In contrast, the Vice President advocated for a team effort and debate over economic policy. Wolfers characterized Trump’s plan as focusing on process rather than substantive economic policy.

Why It Matters: The economic strategies of Harris and Trump are under intense scrutiny as the presidential election approaches. Harris has committed to tackling corporate “price gouging,” while Trump has proposed aggressive tariffs, including a “universal baseline tariff” on most imports and a 60% tariff on all Chinese imports. These proposals have stirred debate among economists and Wall Street magnates.

Additionally, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has expressed skepticism about Trump’s plan to combat inflation. Trump had stated he would instruct his cabinet to use every tool at their disposal to defeat inflation within the first 100 days. Cuban criticized this approach, interpreting it as Trump instructing “a bunch of un-named bureaucrats” to tackle the issue.

Public trust in economic matters has also shifted. According to a recent poll, 42% of Americans trust Harris more to handle the economy, compared to 41% for Trump. This marks the first time in nearly a year that the Democratic candidate has led on this issue.

Trump’s comments about presidential influence on monetary policy have also raised eyebrows. He suggested that presidents should have a say in monetary policy decisions by the Fed, signaling his potential interest in influencing Fed policy if he returns to the White House.

