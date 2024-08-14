Brinker International, Cisco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Brinker International, Inc. EAT to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Brinker shares fell 0.1% to $70.35 in after-hours trading.
- Serve Robotics Inc. SERV reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results. Serve Robotics shares jumped 16.7% to $12.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to post quarterly earnings at 85 cents per share on revenue of $13.54 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares fell 0.1% to $45.35 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Ouster, Inc. OUST reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results and issued weak third-quarter revenue guidance. Ouster shares dipped 16.4% to $9.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to post quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share on revenue of $770.39 million before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares gained 1.1% to $103.75 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in