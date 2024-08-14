Brinker International, Cisco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Brinker International, Inc . EAT to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Brinker shares fell 0.1% to $70.35 in after-hours trading.

. to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Brinker shares fell 0.1% to $70.35 in after-hours trading. Serve Robotics Inc . SERV reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results. Serve Robotics shares jumped 16.7% to $12.10 in the after-hours trading session.

. reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results. Serve Robotics shares jumped 16.7% to $12.10 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to post quarterly earnings at 85 cents per share on revenue of $13.54 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares fell 0.1% to $45.35 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Ouster, Inc . OUST reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results and issued weak third-quarter revenue guidance. Ouster shares dipped 16.4% to $9.10 in the after-hours trading session.

. reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results and issued weak third-quarter revenue guidance. Ouster shares dipped 16.4% to $9.10 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to post quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share on revenue of $770.39 million before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares gained 1.1% to $103.75 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: