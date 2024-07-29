Mark Zuckerberg Gets Triggered By Closed AI Models At SIGGRAPH 2024, Drops F-Bomb While Talking With Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: 'There Goes Our Broadcast Opportunity'

On Monday, at SIGGRAPH 2024, Meta Platforms, Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang engaged in a spirited discussion about the future of artificial intelligence, which culminated in a jacket swap.

What Happened: During the fireside chat between Zuckerberg and Huang, broadcast live on Nvidia’s website, the two tech moguls discussed various things including open and closed-source AI.

Zuckerberg expressed his frustration with closed platforms, “There have just been too many things I’ve tried to build and told ‘nah, you can’t really build that’ by the platform provider, that at some level I’m just like, ‘Nah, f*** that.'” he said.

The Meta CEO continued to speak without realizing that he dropped the f-bomb. “For the next generation, we’re going to build all the way down.”

However, Huang did not miss the chance to tease Meta CEO and immediately said, “There goes our broadcast opportunity.”

After which, Zuckerberg said, “Yeah, sorry,” adding, “We were doing okay for like 20 minutes, but get me talking about closed platforms, and I get angry.”

The event took a lighter turn toward the end when Zuckerberg and Huang exchanged custom-made jackets, referencing a viral meme from earlier in the year.

Huang’s jacket was a gift from his wife to commemorate SIGGRAPH 2024, while Zuckerberg’s was described as “black and leather and shearling.

Why It Matters: This comes on the heels of Meta’s announcement of Llama 3.1, its largest AI model to date, which will be open-sourced.

Zuckerberg’s passionate stance on open-source AI has been a topic of discussion recently. Earlier this month, he criticized closed model providers for lobbying against open source, a sentiment supported by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

He also expressed his desire to avoid the “soul-crushing” tactics of Apple Inc. by releasing the largest open-source AI model ever.

Previously, Zuckerberg acknowledged the contributions of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to ChatGPT-parent’s development, but also highlighted the irony of a company named OpenAI leading closed AI models.

