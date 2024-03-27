Mark Zuckerberg Dons Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Iconic Leather Jacket In Viral Photo, Calls Him 'Taylor Swift, But For Tech'

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia Corp.'s president and CEO Jensen Huang swapped their iconic jackets and social media users have so many questions.

What Happened: Earlier this week, Zuckerberg took to Instagram and shared a photograph captioned "Jersey swap" with Huang while wearing the Nvidia CEO's iconic leather jacket. Huang, in turn, can be seen wearing Zuckerberg's brown shearling jacket.

Naturally, Instagrammers were quick to comment on the picture, with one person saying that "these 2 guys together have my whole net worth in their hands."

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Zuckerberg's current net worth is $175 billion, making him the fourth richest person on Earth. Meanwhile, Huang's net worth is $79.5 billion, making him the 20th person on the index.

One person commented on the picture, “I don't know who that is, but I'm just glad you're having fun,” to which Zuckerberg replied, “He's like Taylor Swift, but for tech.”

Another person said, “I heard there’s 6 million Nvidia H100 GPUs in that jersey,” the Meta CEO replied saying, “Got to take that jacket like Merab Dvalishvili,” referring to the UFC fighter.

When one more Instagrammer asked Zuckerberg if he is buying some H100S, the Meta CEO swiftly responded by saying, “Planning for those B100s.”

Zuckerberg was also praised for his new “leather look,” to which the tech billionaire said that he is “thinking of getting one.” He went on to inform that he had ” got Jensen a black shearing coat for his collection that I’ll give him next time I see him.”

