Elon Musk Agrees With Arch-Rival Mark Zuckerberg After Meta CEO Slams Closed Providers Like OpenAI For Lobbying Against Open Source AI: '+1 For Zuck'

Tesla Inc. CEO and xAI founder Elon Musk has publicly expressed his support for Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO and his arch-rival Mark Zuckerberg’s views on the ongoing debate over open source versus closed source AI models.

What Happened: Musk’s support for Zuckerberg’s stance on open-source AI models came after a user on X, formerly Twitter, shared a comment from Meta CEO’s blog post which was posted on Tuesday.

In the blog post, Zuckerberg criticized closed model providers for lobbying against open source. In response to the user, Musk said, “+1 for Zuck,” suggesting his agreement with the Facebook founder’s stance.

+1 for Zuck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2024

Why It Matters: Musk’s endorsement of Zuckerberg’s viewpoint is noteworthy given his history as the Meta CEO. The two tech moguls got embroiled in a heated controversy after Meta launched Threads as a rival to Twitter, the social media platform Musk acquired in 2022.

However, Musk’s support for Zuckerberg’s stance comes after a series of public criticisms against ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, an AI organization he co-founded with Sam Altman and others in 2015.

Musk has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with OpenAI’s transition from a non-profit, open-source model to a profit-oriented, closed-source structure.

Previously, Meta’s Chief AI Scientist, Yann LeCun, also expressed disagreement with OpenAI’s early investor, Vinod Khosla, over his support for closed-source AI.

