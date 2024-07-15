Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang And Meta's Mark Zuckerberg Set To Discuss Future Of AI And Simulation At SIGGRAPH 2024

Loading... Loading...

The future of AI, simulation, and the role of research in the graphics and technology intersection will be the focus of a public fireside chat between NVIDIA Corp. NVDA founder and CEO Jensen Huang and Meta Platforms Inc META founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the upcoming SIGGRAPH 2024 conference.

What Happened: The two tech leaders will be discussing the future of AI and simulation at the SIGGRAPH graphics conference in Denver on Jul. 29, according to an Nvidia blog post. The conference is scheduled for Jul. 28 to Aug. 1, and will also feature a fireside chat on AI and graphics for the new computing revolution.

The conference will highlight SIGGRAPH’s ongoing role in technological innovation, with nearly 100 exhibitors showcasing the future of graphics.

The SIGGRAPH Innovation Zone will feature startups at the forefront of computing and graphics, offering insights into the technological horizon from industry leaders like Huang.

ACM SIGGRAPH hosts SIGGRAPH 2024, the premier global conference for computer graphics and interactive techniques. For over 50 years, it has led in identifying industry trends. The 51st annual event focuses on innovation in real-time graphics, art, and systems, enhancing human interactions and spectator experiences.

Why It Matters: The upcoming fireside chat between Huang and Zuckerberg is a continuation of their public interactions. In April, Zuckerberg revealed the “secret ingredient” behind his close relationship with Huang, which revolves around a shared love for cheesesteaks. The two tech leaders, who are both at the helm of trillion-dollar companies, often bond over food.

Earlier in the year, Zuckerberg swapped jackets with Huang, sparking a social media frenzy. The SIGGRAPH conference will provide a platform for the two leaders to delve into the future of graphics and technology, a topic that has been at the forefront of their public interactions.

Despite the ongoing discussions about the future of technology, a recent Benzinga reader survey revealed that readers most want to work for Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk over Zuckerberg, Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook, Huang, and Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos. This indicates that while the tech industry is keen on the future of technology, the appeal of working with specific tech leaders varies.

