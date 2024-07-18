Bitcoin Spot ETFs Continue Inflow Streak; Trump's Taiwan Comments And Biden's Trade Plans Trigger Semiconductor Selloff - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Crypto
- ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Burn Rate Up 875% But Price Down 10%: What Is Going On?
- WazirX Suffers $230M Hack, Suspends Withdrawals Amid Security Breach
- Bitcoin Spot ETFs Continue Inflow Streak…But What’s Up With This Technical Indicator?
- As Stablecoin Inflows Surge To All-Time Highs, Here’s What It Could Mean For Bitcoin And Crypto Market
- Analysts Question Strategy Behind High Fees Of Grayscale Ethereum Spot ETF: They Seem Focused On ‘Maximizing Short-Term Revenue Vs Playing Long Game’
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline Amid Tech Stock Bloodbath: Analyst Says King Crypto ‘Not Quite Ready Just Yet’ For This Price Level
- Odds of Biden Dropping Out Of Race Surge To 66% — Pollster Nate Silver Joins Crypto-Based Prediction Market Polymarket
US Politics
- Trump Rally Security: Secret Service Was Informed Of Police Inability To Watch Sniper Location
- Biden Gets COVID-19, Takes A Fiesty Dig At Tesla CEO: ‘I’m Sick …Of Elon Musk And His Rich Buddies Trying To Buy This Election’
US Markets
- Leslie’s Issues Preliminary Financial Results, Joins Beyond Meat, Domino’s And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session
- Wall Street Gearing Up For Tech-Led Rebound Ahead Of Netflix Earnings: Economist Expects Soft Landing But Says Brace For Bigger Fed Rate Cuts If This Happens
- Nasdaq Sees Worst Session Since 2022 As Chip Stocks Tumble After Trump’s Taiwan Remarks and Biden’s Potential Restrictions
World Politics
- China Halts Nuclear Talks With US Over Taiwan Arms Sales After Reportedly Sanctioning Lockheed Martin Executives In June
- Trump’s Taiwan Talk, Biden’s Trade Restriction Plans Trigger Nvidia, AMD And Other Semiconductor Selloff: ‘I’m Having Flashbacks,’ Says Analyst
- Xi Jinping’s China Is Putting World’s Most Stringent Regulations On AI — Tech Giants Alibaba, ByteDance Test Tech For Compliance With Socialist Values
US Economy
- September May Bring Rate Cut, Says Former Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan: ‘I Think There’s A Good Chance…’
Tech
- Palantir Stock Up Over 60% This Year, But Analyst Says The Story Remains ‘Very Undervalued And Misunderstood By The Street’
- Infosys Reports Strong Q1 Earnings, Records Highest Free Cash Flow Ever
- Apple Denies Using YouTube Videos To Train Its AI Features After Report Claims Tim Cook’s Company Used Creators’ Content Without Consent
- Nokia’s Q2 Earnings: Record-Low Revenue As 5G Investment Slows, Annual Outlook Cut, Stock Slides
- Apple, Nvidia Supplier TSMC Stock Rises In Thursday’s Premarket After Crashing 8% In Last Session: What’s Driving The Rebound?
- Figma Bags New Investment At $12.5B Valuation, Nearly 40% Lower Than The Terminated $20B Adobe Deal
- Apple, Nvidia Supplier TSMC Reports Strong Q2 Results Amid Booming Demand For AI Chips, Guides Q3 Above Consensus: 2024 To Be ‘Strong Growth Year,’ Says CEO
- Microsoft Outpaces Apple, Introduces ‘Designer’ AI Image Generation Tool For The iPhone
Electric Vehicle
- What’s Going On With NIO Shares Thursday?
- Tesla, Ford Lose Market Share In EU Even As Overall Car Registrations Rise: Toyota And Other Japanese Players Gain
- Trump-Vance Administration Will Be ‘Terrible’ For Tesla, Says Bear: Elon Musk ‘Has Completely Alienated Most Of His Buying Base’
- Tesla Executive Assures Cybertruck Light Bar Coming ‘Soon’ For Foundation Series Cyberbeast Customers
Consumer
- Domino’s Pizza Suspends 1,100+ Global Net Store Outlook After Q2 Earnings, Stock Tumbles
- Hyatt Eyes Standard International To Expand Luxury Portfolio: Report
- Why Chuy’s Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By 47%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- What’s Going On With Ford Motor Stock Premarket Thursday?
Industrial
- Alaska Airlines Reports Mixed Q2 Results And Cautious Q3 Outlook, Enhances Premium Services
- Boeing Workers Vote For Strike Mandate
- Why Electric Aircraft Manufacturer Lilium Shares Are Surging Premarket Thursday
- C-130J Takes on New Role: Lockheed Martin Delivers Aerial Spray Aircraft
Healthcare
- EXCLUSIVE: Haystack Oncology Inks Research Collaboration With Lisata Therapeutics To Use Haystack MRD Technology To Evaluate Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Efficacy
- Abbott Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts
General
- Chewy Founder, GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen Posts ‘TRUMP’ 665 Times On Elon Musk’s X: Cryptic Message Has Internet Guessing
Space
- SpaceX Unveils ISS Deorbit Vehicle Design Resembling Dragon Spacecraft With ‘6X More Propellant And 4X Power
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX Announces Starlink Now Connects 400K Canadians Or 3% Homes In The Country
Energy
Image: Tamim Tarin from Pixabay
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Posted In: NewsTop Stories
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in