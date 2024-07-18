Tesla Executive Assures Cybertruck Light Bar Coming 'Soon' For Foundation Series Cyberbeast Customers

Loading... Loading...

Foundation series Cyberbeast owners will “soon” receive an overhead light bar that could be retrofitted, Tesla Inc TSLA executive Siddhant Awasthi said on Wednesday.

What Happened: Foundation series Cyberbeast customers will receive the overhead light bar first, Awasthi confirmed to a Tesla enthusiast on Wednesday on social media platform X. Awasthi is the Cybertruck Vehicle Program Manager at Tesla.

The lightbar will light up the top end of the vehicle’s windshield, reemphasizing its angular design. It is designed for off-road use and ought to be retrofitted.

The company already has several accessories, including products on its online shop, dedicated to the Cybertruck. Earlier this week, Tesla launched a $300 tailgate shield and $100 jumpseats on its shop for the Cybertruck.

Why It Matters: Two variants of the Cybertruck are currently available, namely the all-wheel drive version starting at $79,990 and the higher-end Cyberbeast version starting at an estimated $99,990. A cheaper rear-wheel drive will be available starting in 2025 priced at an estimated $60,990 and with a lower range of about 250 miles.

The Foundation series, meanwhile, refers to the first few Cybertrucks manufactured by the company. It is unclear as to how many Foundation series units Tesla intends to manufacture. However, in late June, Tesla sent a mail to Cybertruck reservation holders that the company intends to deliver only the Foundation series Cybertrucks through late 2024, owing to “continued high demand.”

Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck in late November. During Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in early June, Musk said that the company has touched a weekly production record of 1,300 Cybertrucks. The company is now ramping production further to touch 2,500 units per week by the end of the year with the aim to deliver 250,000 Cybertrucks a year starting in 2025.

Photo courtesy: Tesla