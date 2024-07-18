Tesla, Ford Lose Market Share In EU Even As Overall Car Registrations Rise: Toyota And Other Japanese Players Gain

Loading... Loading...

U.S. automakers Ford Motor Co F and Tesla Inc‘s TSLA new vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) dipped in the first half of the year as registrations of vehicles from certain European makers and Japanese player Toyota Motor Corp TM rose.

U.S. Players Take A Hit In EU: According to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), only 125,791 new Tesla vehicles were registered in the first half of the year in the EU as compared to the 138,327 units registered in the corresponding period of last year.

Tesla subsequently saw its registrations drop 9.1% in the EU, while Ford saw new vehicle registrations slump 14.8% year-on-year to 165,771 units.

This is despite an overall 4.5% increase in new car registrations in the geography during the first half and a 1.3% rise in battery electric vehicle registrations. EU saw 5.7 million new car registrations in the period, including 712,637 battery-electric vehicles.

Competitors Rise: In addition to Europe’s best-selling car brand Volkswagen which saw vehicle registrations rise by nearly 4% in the first half, Japanese automakers Toyota and Nissan also marked significant increases.

While new Toyota vehicle registrations soared 20.7% to 446,127 units, Nissan marked a 17.3% jump in registrations to 117,274 units.

Geely-owned Volvo cars saw new registrations rise 39% while Chinese state-owned SAIC motors also marked a nearly 25% jump.

