Biden Gets COVID-19, Takes A Fiesty Dig At Tesla CEO: 'I'm Sick …Of Elon Musk And His Rich Buddies Trying To Buy This Election'

The White House has confirmed that President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. Despite experiencing mild symptoms, the President will continue to fulfill his duties while self-isolating in Delaware. Biden took the opportunity, however, to take a dig at Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other billionaires for “funding” Donald Trump’s campaign

What Happened: The president said on X, “I’m Sick” and then went on to add, “of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election.” He also added a donate link to his post to fundraise for his own campaign.

Biden developed upper respiratory symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, which led to a COVID-19 test. His doctor confirmed the positive result and stated that Biden’s symptoms remain mild, with normal respiratory rate and temperature. PCR confirmation testing is pending, reported The Hill.

Why It Matters: This week, Musk reportedly committed to allocating $45 million per month to a new pro-Trump PAC, but he reacted to the Wall Street Journal’s report by sharing an image labeled “Fake Gnus” on social media, without providing an official comment.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also criticized Musk’s reported monthly donations to Trump’s campaign, emphasizing the need for public election funding. Sanders stressed overturning Citizens United to prevent billionaires from dominating politics.

