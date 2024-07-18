Elon Musk's SpaceX Announces Starlink Now Connects 400K Canadians Or 3% Homes In The Country

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk‘s SpaceX said on Wednesday that it is now providing internet to about 400,000 customers in Canada or about 3% of homes across the country.

What Happened: The company made the announcement via Starlink’s official X account. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also reiterated the achievement.

In Canada, standard Starlink hardware is currently priced at C$199 ($145), discounted from its original C$499 price. Service, meanwhile, is priced at C$140/ month ($102/ month). The pricing in Canada is significantly lower than in the U.S. where hardware is priced at $299 after discount and service is priced at $120/ month.

Starlink is the satellite internet segment of Musk’s SpaceX. The company intends to provide global connectivity using a Starlink satellite network in Earth’s low-Earth orbit.

Globally, Starlink currently connects over 3 million people to the internet across 100 countries, territories, and many other markets.

The segment achieved a breakeven cash flow in November.

Why It Matters: According to a study by astronomer Jonathan McDowell, SpaceX has launched over 6,700 Starlink satellites to date, of which over 5,900 are in operational orbit.

Last week, SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 launch vehicle with 20 Starlink satellites from California which were deployed in a lower-than-expected orbit owing to an issue with the rocket's second-stage engine. Though the company subsequently tried to contact the satellites to raise their orbits, the attempts failed. The satellites will now re-enter Earth's atmosphere and “fully demise,” SpaceX informed on Friday.

Space X said it would perform a full investigation in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to determine the cause of the incident and take corrective measures in the future.

SpaceX has not launched any other mission since then.

