Abbott Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Abbott Laboratories ABT is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, July 18.

Analysts expect the North Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share, up from $1.08 per share in the year-ago period. Abbott expects to post revenue of $10.37 billion. It posted $9.7 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 14, Abbott declared a quarterly common dividend of 55 cents per share, which represented the 402nd straight quarterly dividend to be paid by the company since 1924.

Abbott shares gained 1.9% to close at $104.68 on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $121 on May 30. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Citigroup analyst Joanna Wiensch maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $128 to $119 on May 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Barclays analyst Matt Miksic maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $141 to $140 on April 22. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $124 to $127 on Jan. 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $112 to $107 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

