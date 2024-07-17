Trump Rally Security: Secret Service Was Informed Of Police Inability To Watch Sniper Location

Loading... Loading...

In the lead-up to a rally of former President Donald Trump, where a shooting incident took place, local law enforcement had reportedly cautioned the Secret Service about their inability to provide adequate security.

What Happened: Local police had informed the Secret Service about their lack of resources to station a patrol car outside a key building where the shooter later positioned himself and fired at Trump, as confirmed by local and federal law enforcement and Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, reported The Washington Post.

Butler County, Pa., District Attorney Richard Goldinger stated that the Secret Service was notified that the local police department was short-staffed and couldn’t assist with securing the building. The building, the Agr International building complex, had a clear view of the rally stage less than 150 yards away, where Trump would later stand.

See Also: Biden Vs. Trump: Post-Debate Popularity Poll Reveals Unexpected Results For This Candidate

Approximately 20 to 30 minutes before the shooting, local police inside the building warned the Secret Service security team via radio about a suspicious individual with a golf range finder and backpack. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, managed to reach the building’s roof.

The incident has raised concerns about the Secret Service’s planning and security provisions for the high-stakes presidential campaign visit. The security lapses are currently under multiple federal investigations, and there are calls for Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to step down.

Why It Matters: The shooting incident, which left Trump bloodied and was swiftly evacuated by the Secret Service, has been a source of intense scrutiny for the Secret Service.

Despite the criticism, Secret Service Director Cheatle has announced that she will not resign from her position. In an interview with ABC News, Cheatle acknowledged the severity of the incident and accepted responsibility, stating, “The buck stops with me.”

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: