What's Going On With Ford Motor Stock Premarket Thursday?

Ford Motor Company‘s F commercial division launched the Ford Pro Smart Charging Bundle in California.

The Ford Pro Smart Charging Bundle aims to simplify this for California businesses, enhancing operations and reducing costs.

It offers a free Ford Pro Level 2 48-amp or 80-amp charger for depot and workplace charging to businesses subscribed to Ford Pro Charging software.

The all-electric E-Transit eliminates gasoline expenses, reduces maintenance by 48% compared to a gas-powered 2024 Transit, and allows businesses to charge during off-peak hours to save on utility costs.

Ford Pro’s automated demand-to-grid response in its Charging Software pauses EV charging during high demand, alerts customers, and resumes charging later, reducing brownout risks.

Ted Cannis, Ford Pro CEO, said, “We’re here to do the heavy lifting and help companies navigate the complexities of electrification, helping them be more productive and efficient as they add EVs to their fleet.”

“Our smart charging software helps businesses effectively manage their charging operations, including scheduled charging to avoid peak periods when electricity is in high demand at high rates and automated participation in grid events.”

This month, a report stated that the U.S. electric vehicle market share will hit 50% in 2030.

The report sees the U.S. market share hitting 15% by the end of 2025, as reported by Teslarati. The 15% threshold could represent the mass adoption phase of electric vehicles.

Price Action: F shares are down 0.14% at $14.46 premarket at the last check Thursday.

