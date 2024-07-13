Trump Says Obama 'Never Respected Biden' In Latest Attack On President: 'Thought He Was Dumb, And A Total Lightweight'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent post on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump surmised that former President Barack Obama is scheming to replace current President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris due to increasing concerns about Biden’s capability to continue in his role.

What Happened: On Friday, Trump shared a strongly-worded message on Truth Social, suggesting that Obama is planning to replace Biden with Harris.

Trump’s post follows a rising number of Democratic lawmakers and strategists publicly calling for Biden to step down after his underwhelming performance at the presidential debate last month.

Biden’s struggle to answer questions clearly and his hoarse voice during the debate have sparked concerns.

High-profile celebrities and donors, including George Clooney, are beginning to pull their financial support from Biden’s super PAC and campaign.

Clooney, a longtime friend and donor to Obama’s presidential campaigns, even wrote an op-ed in The New York Times this week calling for a new nominee, reportedly after consulting with Obama.

In his all-caps post, Trump stated, “OBAMA AND BIDEN HATE EACH OTHER! OBAMA NEVER RESPECTED BIDEN, THOUGHT HE WAS DUMB, AND A TOTAL LIGHTWEIGHT.”

The former president further speculated that Obama might push for the vice president to take over Biden’s role as the presumptive nominee in the coming weeks.

“OBAMA WANTS HIM OUT, WANTS V.P. HARRIS IN!” Trump wrote.

Despite the increasing pressure, Biden has remained firm in his decision to continue the race. He dismissed concerns about his health and age during a press conference on Thursday.

An Axios report suggests that pressure from Democratic leaders like Obama might only make Biden more determined to stay in the race.

There are also reports of Obama holding private discussions with former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) about Biden’s electability in the upcoming November race.

Why It Matters: Trump’s post comes amidst a growing chorus of concerns about Biden’s performance and electability. The withdrawal of financial support from key donors and public calls for Biden to step down are also indicative of a potential shift in the Democratic party’s strategy for the upcoming elections.

Trump’s post, while speculative, reflects the increasing uncertainty surrounding Biden’s candidacy. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the course of the Democratic party’s campaign strategy.

