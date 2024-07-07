Ex-Trump Staffer Shares Texts To Prove That Ex-President's Campaign Settled To Keep Discrimination And Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Quiet

Loading... Loading...

A former member of Donald Trump‘s 2016 campaign unveiled texts that implied that multiple lawsuits related to gender discrimination and sexual harassment were settled by Trump’s 2020 campaign.

What Happened: A.J. Delgado, an ex-member of Trump’s team, disclosed the texts in the course of her ongoing discrimination lawsuit against the campaign, according to The New Republic.

The texts, she claims, were exchanged between her and another former Trump staffer, Jenna Ellis.

In her text to Ellis, Delgado inquired if Ellis was aware of any discrimination or harassment complaints during the 2020 campaign and if any lawsuits were settled.

Ellis reportedly responded in the affirmative, referencing an individual named “Boris” and advising Delgado’s investigator to subpoena Michael Glassner, a strategist for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Several media outlets have speculated that “Boris” might be Boris Epshteyn, a senior advisor to Trump’s 2020 campaign and a current confidante of the ex-president.

Delgado previous alleged that Trump’s 2016 campaign made use of intermediaries to dispense hush-money payments to keep discrimination settlements concealed from the public and the Federal Election Commission.

Relatedly, Trump was found guilty on 34 counts related to falsifying business records for hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

Why It Matters: These recent allegations add to the controversies surrounding Trump’s 2020 campaign. The former president has been under scrutiny for his campaign practices, and these new revelations could potentially impact his political standing. The fact that Trump was convicted for similar offenses adds weight to these allegations.

Trump’s recent activities, including his self-proclaimed victory in a presidential debate, suggest he continues to maintain a high profile in the political arena.

However, the latest allegations may influence public perception and his future political endeavors.

