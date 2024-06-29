Following Debate, Latest Poll Among Democrats Signals Major Trouble For Joe Biden — Although There's One Silver Lining

Loading... Loading...

According to a recent poll, a majority of voters have expressed their belief that President Joe Biden should be replaced as the Democratic candidate. This sentiment comes in the wake of his performance in the recent debate.

What Happened: The poll, conducted by Morning Consult, surveyed 2,068 respondents, revealing that 60% of voters believe Biden should “definitely” or “probably” be replaced.

This reflects growing concerns among Democrats about the potential need for a new Democratic presidential candidate.

Among Democratic voters, 21% stated that Biden should “definitely not” be replaced, while 20% said “probably not”. The participants were almost evenly split when asked to choose between Biden and former President Donald Trump, with 45% favoring Biden and 44% favoring Trump.

The poll results mirrored those from a previous survey conducted after Trump’s criminal conviction on 34 felony counts related to a $130,000 hush money payment.

According to Morning Consult’s analysis, this suggests that “President Joe Biden has lost no immediate ground to Trump.”

However, 57% of respondents who watched the debate said Trump outperformed Biden. This includes 19% of Democrats, 60% of Independents, and 93% of Republicans.

Despite the poll’s results, Biden campaign spokesperson Seth Schuster dismissed the poll’s framing, asserting that “Joe Biden is not dropping out.”

Why It Matters: These poll results come on the heels of a Rasmussen poll released just a week prior, which showed Trump taking a 10-point lead over Biden in the race for the White House. The Rasmussen poll showed 46% of likely voters backing Trump, while 36% were supporting Biden.

The recent shift in voter sentiment, as revealed by the Morning Consult poll, underscores the growing concerns among Democrats and the potential need for a new Democratic presidential candidate.

This could significantly impact the upcoming election and the future of the Democratic party.

