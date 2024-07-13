Nancy Pelosi Reportedly Urged To End Democratic Turmoil By Calling For Biden's Withdrawal From Presidential Election

Loading... Loading...

Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi have reportedly held private discussions regarding Joe Biden and his prospects for the 2024 campaign.

Both the former president and the former speaker have voiced worries about the increasing challenges they believe Biden faces in defeating Donald Trump, reported CNN.

The report suggested neither is confident about the best course of action.

However, a Pelosi spokesperson told CNN, “There is no member of Congress who would have any knowledge of any conversation that Speaker Pelosi would have with President Obama. Anyone who says they do is not speaking the truth.”

Democrats are eager to halt the discouraging internal conflicts so they can refocus on defeating the former president.

They are pleading for assistance from either Obama or Pelosi to achieve unity, recognizing that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lacks Biden’s trust and that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries lacks the necessary rapport to effectively convey the message.

Many of Pelosi’s fellow Democrats are relying on her to resolve the turmoil that has troubled the party over the past two weeks.

For many of them, the resolution could come if Pelosi advises Biden to withdraw from the race.

Pelosi has communicated with Biden since the debate but recently indicated that she does not view Biden’s choice to continue in the race as definitive, the report said.

Obama’s deliberate decision to refrain from making any public statements for two weeks has caused a sense of abandonment among many prominent Democrats, who feel he has maintained the same reserved stance typical of his post-presidency.

However, behind the scenes, Obama’s growing skepticism about Biden’s prospects for reelection is widely known in Washington.

Insiders familiar with the situation indicate that the influence of Obama and Pelosi could be more evident than currently acknowledged, CNN added.

According to CNN, Obama has dismissed the idea that he could exert influence over Biden’s decisions, underscoring their longstanding, complex yet loyal relationship. Their dynamic has only grown more intricate during their time apart since leaving office.

