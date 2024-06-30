Trump Laments Lack Of Attention Paid To 'The Greatest Debate Performance' He Gave: 'It's All About The Poor Performance Of Crooked Joe, And Not So Much About How Well I Did'

Loading... Loading...

In the aftermath of the recent presidential debate, former President Donald Trump declared himself the victor while also criticizing President Joe Biden‘s performance.

What Happened: Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Saturday, proclaiming his debate performance as the “greatest in the long and storied history of Presidential Debates.”

In the post, he expressed disappointment that the spotlight had shifted to Biden’s lackluster performance rather than his own triumph.

"As I walked off the stage on Thursday night, at the end of the highly anticipated ‘Debate,’ anchors, political reporters and all screamed that I had had the greatest debate performance in the long and storied history of Presidential Debates," Trump posted. "They all said, effectively, ‘Trump was fantastic!’"

"But by Friday evening it was all about the poor performance of Crooked Joe, and not so much about how well I did. Oh well, that's the way it is but, importantly, the result is the same!!!"

Also Read: Following Debate, Latest Poll Among Democrats Signals Major Trouble For Joe Biden — Although There's One Silver Lining

At a Virginia rally on Friday, Trump lambasted Biden, dubbing him a “stupid, stupid, stupid man.” Despite Biden securing his preferred network and debate rules, Trump asserted that “no amount of rest or rigging” could aid him on stage.

Biden’s performance, characterized by blank stares, stumbling over words, and a lack of energy, has raised concerns among Democrats. Calls for Biden to step aside have spread across both parties, but the White House and Biden’s campaigns have resisted these requests.

Why It Matters: Trump’s declaration of victory comes on the heels of a series of political successes. Despite facing criticism for his own debate performance, Trump capitalized on Biden's apparent memory lapses and strained voice, which have raised concerns about the 81-year-old president's health.

Trump's sharp retorts during the debate have caused unease among Democrats.

Christian Grose, a professor of political science and public policy at the University of Southern California, stated, "Trump is benefiting only in the sense that Biden did not benefit."

Now Read: Biden Widely Criticized Over Debate Performance, But Poll Also Points To Concerning Signs For Trump

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.