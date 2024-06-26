Mark Cuban Accuses Trump Of Ripping Off 'Thousands Of Hard Working Americans' And Not Wanting To Leave The White House

Loading... Loading...

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur, and television personality, has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to criticize former President Donald Trump’s actions.

What Happened: Cuban highlighted various controversial actions by Trump. He mentioned Trump University, the 2020 election, and immigration policies, among other issues. Cuban’s posts were in response to a user who defended Trump’s actions.

“Me: He ripped off thousands of hard-working Americans with Trump University, he put vendors out of business and didn’t pay his bills. You: But all business people do that,” Cuban tweeted.

“Me: He didn’t want to leave the WH. He called the Ga.Sec of State and asked for 11780 votes. He demanded that VP Pence not certify the election. You: But he did leave!”

“Me: He said this week any immigrant who graduates from a 2 or 4 yr school gets a green card. You: That’s smart, but there is no way he will do it.”

“Me: He said he would charge a 10% tariff on all imported goods. You: Yeah, but China will pay for it”

“Me: You don’t see anything wrong with any of these things? You: You have TDS.” The abbreviation TDS is a pejorative term, which is expanded to Trump derangement syndrome and is used by Trump supporters to discredit criticism of the former president.

Why It Matters: Cuban has been vocal about his views on U.S. politics. He has previously criticized media personality Piers Morgan and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman for their perceived bias in political discourse. Cuban accused Morgan and Ackman of losing objectivity due to their focus on appeasing their social media followers.

In March, Cuban revealed the one reason he wouldn’t vote for Donald Trump and why Joe Biden is the better leader. He likened the role of the U.S. presidency to that of a CEO and highlighted the importance of stability and loyalty within an administration.

In May, Cuban defended President Joe Biden’s economic policies and blamed Trump for underperforming the “Obama economy he inherited.” He pointed out 12 consecutive months of positive real wage growth in the U.S. under Biden’s administration.

On the eve of the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle, a new Benzinga poll showed that 64% of respondents planned to watch the debate between Biden and Trump. The debate will be aired by CNN.

