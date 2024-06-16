Mark Cuban Slams Bill Ackman, Piers Morgan For Pandering To Social Media Followers On 2024 Election: 'Both Candidates Are Old....Both Are Going To Have Senior Moments'

Loading... Loading...

Renowned entrepreneur, Mark Cuban, recently criticized media personality, Piers Morgan, and hedge fund manager, Bill Ackman, for their perceived bias in political discourse.

What Happened: On Thursday, Cuban took to Twitter to express his views on the current political climate. He accused Morgan and Ackman of losing objectivity due to their focus on appeasing their X followers. The billionaire investor highlighted the age of the presidential candidates, hinting at their potential for memory lapses and physical frailties.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, was a response to a video shared by Ackman, which was originally posted by Morgan. The post featured President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama at a star-studded Democratic fundraiser. In the video, Obama can be seen walking Biden out of the stage.

The fundraiser, saw Biden, former President Obama, and several Hollywood celebrities raise over $30 million. The event was held amidst warnings of the potential threat of a second term for Trump.

On Saturday, during a campaign event in Detroit, Donald Trump, who just turned 78 on Friday, questioned the mental acuity of Biden, who is 81, and suggested that Biden should take a cognitive test. Ironically, Trump misnamed his own former doctor, calling Rep. Ronny Jackson “Ronny Johnson,” a slip that was quickly noted by critics and the Biden campaign.

Cuban has previously defended Biden’s economic policies and criticized Trump for underperforming the ‘Obama economy’ he inherited.

However, Ackman has expressed his displeasure with Biden’s handling of his role, even ruling out voting for the incumbent, according to a Benzinga report.

Cuban’s tweet adds another layer to the ongoing political discourse, highlighting the potential for bias and the importance of objectivity in political discussions.

