Mark Cuban Reveals The One Reason He Won't Vote For Donald Trump And Why Joe Biden Is The Better Leader: 'To Me, That Says Everything'

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and minority owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, recently shared his perspective on the U.S. presidency, likening the role to that of a CEO and highlighting the importance of stability and loyalty within an administration.

In an interview with Lex Fridman on Friday, Cuban pointed out the stark contrast in turnover rates between the administrations of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, using this as a metric to evaluate their leadership effectiveness.

During his tenure, Biden has seen minimal cabinet turnover, with only two officials departing.

Cuban said this stability indicates strong leadership, which contrasts sharply with the high turnover rate experienced under Trump.

Cuban mentioned that one reason he would choose Biden over Trump is that Biden has managed to keep most of his staff.

When asked why he believes "Biden would make a better president than Trump," Cuban said, "If you look at the people he's hired, there hasn't been any turnover in his cabinet — at all."

"If you look at the people he's hired over the course of his career, or while he was vice president in particular, there's nobody who's turned on him and came out and written books and published statements about how he's bad for the country," he added.

"Now compare that to Trump. The people closest to him — almost all of them turned unless there's a financial relationship involved," Cuban said. "To me, that says everything."

Trump's administration faced a record-breaking 34% turnover rate in its first year, eventually reaching 92% by the end of his term.

