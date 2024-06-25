Pool Lowers FY24 EPS Forecast, Joins SolarEdge Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday'S Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 80 points on Tuesday.
Shares of Pool Corporation POOL fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company cut its FY24 EPS guidance.
The company announced its year-to-date sales are trending down and seasonally significant Q2 2024 revenues are below previous expectations.
Pool shares dipped 8.6% to $308.90 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG shares tumbled 15% to $28.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported a private offering of $300 million convertible notes due 2029.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR fell 5.4% to $31.30 in pre-market trading. Boeing Co. BA proposed to acquire Spirit AeroSystems in a deal largely financed by stock, valuing the supplier at approximately $35 per share.
- Birkenstock Holding plc BIRK shares fell 4.3% to $57.22 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a secondary public offering of up to 14 million ordinary shares.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI shares declined 4.3% to $17.03 in pre-market trading. Allegro MicroSystems Inc ALGM shares slipped 3.5% to $26.29 in pre-market trading.
- Sea Limited SE shares fell 3.2% to $73.46 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan analyst Ranjan Sharma downgraded Sea from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $84 to $78.
- NuScale Power Corporation SMR fell 3.1% to $9.71 in pre-market trading.
