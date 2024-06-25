Pool Lowers FY24 EPS Forecast, Joins SolarEdge Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday'S Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 80 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Pool Corporation POOL fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company cut its FY24 EPS guidance.

The company announced its year-to-date sales are trending down and seasonally significant Q2 2024 revenues are below previous expectations.

Pool shares dipped 8.6% to $308.90 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.