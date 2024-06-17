Chegg Announces Restructuring Plan: What's Going On With The Stock?

Chegg, Inc. CHGG shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced a restructuring plan and new vision for growth.
The Details: The restructuring plan will include a 23% headcount reduction, a refocus on students with a comprehensive course load and dedication of more resources to its international program.
The company also said it will execute a new brand and marketing strategy, including reaching students in high school and earlier in college, diversify distribution channels and simplify systems and processes.
The company expects to realize non-GAAP expense savings of $40 million to $50 million in 2025 from 441 employee departures, the closure of two offices outside of the U.S., as well as other cost rationalizations.
Chegg expects to incur a $10 million to $14 million charge related to the restructuring, with roughly half in the second quarter, and substantially the charges will be incurred by the fourth quarter of 2024.
"Today, we executed a restructuring effort, a major step in my plans to refocus Chegg and return to subscriber and revenue growth,” said Nathan Schultz, Chegg president and CEO.
“These changes are designed to make us a more focused, more efficient, uncomplicated, and quicker-moving company. Our renewed focus on our core audience — the student — will allow us to address an unmet need with an offering that is differentiated, holistic, and verticalized for education.”
CHGG Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Chegg shares are up 23.56% after-hours at $3.23 at the time of publication Monday.
Related News: What’s Going On With Palantir’s Stock?
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.