This Best Buy Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari upgraded the rating for Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL from Sell to Neutral, while raising the price target from $112 to $124. Toll Brothers shares fell 1.2% to close at $119.32 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff upgraded Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE from Neutral to Overweight and booted the price target from $4 to $6. Fate Therapeutics shares fell 4% to settle at $3.61 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst George Staphos upgraded the rating for Greif, Inc. GEF from Neutral to Buy, while increasing the price target from $76 to $77. Greif shares fell 0.7% to settle at $60.73 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Bill Chappell upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP from Sell to Hold and boosted the price target from $27 to $34. Keurig Dr Pepper shares fell 0.1% to close at $34.04 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Michael Lasser upgraded the rating for Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $85 to $106. Best Buy shares fell 0.6% to settle at $87.21 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
