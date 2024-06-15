Trump Vs. Biden: One Candidate Pulls Ahead In Recent Poll Amid Legal Challenges

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has edged out President Joe Biden by 2 points in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, despite facing recent legal troubles.

What Happened: The poll, released on Thursday, shows Trump leading Biden by 2 points, with 41% of registered voters favoring Trump over Biden’s 39%. Notably, 20% of voters remain undecided or are considering third-party options.

This is a significant shift from a previous Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in early June, which had Biden leading Trump by the same margin.

The latest poll comes in the wake of Trump’s conviction on all 34 felony counts in a hush-money case in New York. Still, about 61% of registered voters indicated that Trump’s conviction has not influenced their voting plans.

Meanwhile, Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was found guilty in a federal gun case this week. However, 80% of the adults surveyed also said this outcome was unlikely to affect their vote.

When independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was included in the latest poll, about 10% of respondents indicated they would vote for him.

Why It Matters: Trump’s recent conviction had initially seemed to favor Biden. According to a poll conducted by Yahoo News and YouGov earlier this month, Biden had taken a narrow lead over Trump following the latter’s felony conviction.

However, a subsequent New York Times/Siena poll noted that, despite a slight dip in support following his conviction, Trump still held a slight lead over Biden.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll underscores the fluidity of voter sentiment as the November elections approach, with legal troubles seemingly having little impact on voter preferences for both Trump and Biden.

