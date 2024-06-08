Trump Vs. Biden: Hush-Money Conviction Signals Good News For One Candidate In Tight Presidential Race

Loading... Loading...

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, President Joe Biden has taken a narrow lead over former President Donald Trump in a recent poll, following Trump’s felony conviction.

What Happened: President Joe Biden (46%) now leads former President Donald Trump (44%) in a two-way race for the White House, following Trump’s recent felony conviction, a new Yahoo News and YouGov poll revealed.

The poll, conducted from June 3 to 6, shows Biden’s support at its highest since August 2023. This marks the first time Biden has led Trump since October 2023.

Despite the conviction, the race remains close. When voters are given third-party options, Trump’s support drops to 43%, while Biden’s falls to 42%. Nine percent of voters choose “another candidate,” with independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (4%) leading among them.

Trump’s conviction for falsifying business records has not significantly altered public opinion. A majority of Americans (51%) believe the New York jury reached the “right verdict,” and 52% say the conviction was a “fair outcome.”

Also Read: Following Trump’s Guilty Verdict, Legal Experts Say He Could Face This Punishment Instead Of Prison Time

However, Trump’s favorability ratings remain largely unchanged, with 42% viewing him favorably and 53% unfavorably. Additionally, 40% of Americans consider Trump “fit to serve another term,” while 47% do not.

The poll highlights the fine margins that will likely decide the 2024 Trump-Biden rematch. Biden’s narrow lead disappears when third-party candidates are considered, indicating a highly competitive race ahead.

Why It Matters: The recent poll results come after a series of significant developments in the political landscape. Trump has been navigating a complex array of political hurdles and controversies that could impact his chances of winning. Despite these obstacles, Trump was considered a slight favorite to win the November election, largely due to his lead in battleground states and voter dissatisfaction with the economy under Biden’s administration.

Additionally, a New York Times-Sienna survey highlighted that young voters are increasingly moving away from Biden and favoring Trump.

This shift is attributed to economic issues, a weak job market and Biden’s stance on Israel. The survey indicated that 46% of voters aged 18-29 prefer Trump, while 43% support Biden.

Now Read: Latest Poll Of Independents And Republicans Could Spell Trouble For Donald Trump Following His Historic Conviction

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock