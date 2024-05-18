Donald Trump Issues Eyebrow-Raising Demand Ahead Of Proposed Debates With Joe Biden: 'I Just Wanna Debate This Guy, But ...'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has called for President Joe Biden to undergo a drug test ahead of their debates scheduled for June and September.

What Happened: According to a report by Mediaite, Trump made the demand during a speech in St. Paul, Minnesota. He claimed that Biden was under the influence of drugs during his State of the Union address in March.

Trump intends to make a drug test a prerequisite for the debates.

"I just wanna debate this guy, but you know, and I’m gonna demand a drug test too, by the way," Trump announced to the crowd.

He further alleged that Biden seemed "high as a kite" during his State of the Union address and appeared exhausted.

“I am. No, I really am. I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union. He was high as a kite,” Trump said.

By the end of Biden’s speech, Trump said that the president “was exhausted.”

“We’re gonna demand a drug test,” he added.

The forthcoming debates, slated for June 27 and September 10, will deviate from tradition by not having live audiences. The candidate who is not recognized for speaking will have his microphone muted.

Why It Matters: This development comes after a significant shift in the electoral landscape. Following his State of the Union address, Biden had been gaining ground against Trump in six key states.

However, earlier in March, a poll by the New York Times/Siena College showed Trump leading Biden by five percentage points. This result was met with skepticism by some Democrats, who argued that the poll overestimated Trump and underestimated Biden.

These recent developments and the upcoming debates will continue to shape the political landscape in the coming months.

