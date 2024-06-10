Taiwan Semi and Foxconn Guide Global Supply Chain Shifts, Attract Key Industry Players

Loading... Loading...

Key contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. HNHPF, more popularly known as Foxconn and an Apple Inc AAPL iPhone assembler, are guiding global supply chain shifts amid political and business changes.

TSMC, serving clients like Apple and Nvidia Corp NVDA, has expanded to vital automotive hubs like Dresden, Germany, near automotive giants like Volkswagen AG VWAGY, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWYY, and Porsche.

This site attracts co-investors like Bosch and Infineon, ensuring that suppliers also establish operations nearby, Bloomberg reports.

In Japan’s Kumamoto prefecture, TSMC partners with Sony Group Corp SONY, Toyota Motor Corp TM, and Denso to serve Japan’s automotive and electronics industries.

The Arizona facility was established due to client pressure and government incentives, attracting suppliers like LCY Chemical and Topco Scientific.

TSMC earmarked $44 billion in 2022, up from $31 billion in 2021, to boost its chip-making capacity. The chipmaker won $6.6 billion in U.S. chip funding, the Verge reports.

Foxconn, renowned for assembling Apple’s iPhones and Nvidia’s AI servers, is expanding its global footprint with 205 sites in 24 countries.

Foxconn’s expansions into Mexico, India, and Southeast Asia and partnerships with European industrial firms like Siemens and Stellantis show its strategic push into factory automation, transportation, logistics, aerospace, and alternative energy.

Price Action: TSM shares were trading higher by 2.59% to $168.66 at the last check on Monday.

