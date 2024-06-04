This Heico Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Redburn Atlantic analyst Simon Clinch upgraded the rating for Upstart Holdings Inc UPST from Sell to Neutral, while raising the price target from $22.5 to $25.5. Upstart shares fell 2.4% to close at $24.12 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Sell to Neutral, while raising the price target from $22.5 to $25.5. Upstart shares fell 2.4% to close at $24.12 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag upgraded Heico Corp HEI from Underweight to Equal-Weight and boosted the price target from $178 to $225. Heico shares rose 0.3% to settle at $222.48 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen upgraded the rating for Sunoco LP SUN from Neutral to Buy, but slashed the price target from $60 to $59. Sunoco shares fell 0.3% to settle at $50.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

BMO Capital analyst Rene Cartier upgraded Gold Royalty Corp GROY from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $2.5. Gold Royalty shares fell 1.9% to close at $1.53 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane upgraded the rating for SentinelOne Inc S from Hold to Buy, but slashed the price target from $28 to $23. SentinelOne shares rose 1.7% to settle at $17.52 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

