How To Earn $500 A Month From PVH Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings Report

PVH Corp PVH is set to release earnings results for its first quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the fashion holding company to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintains an Outperform rating for PVH. He also increased the price target from $130 to $140 on June 3.

On May 1, PVH— the parent company of Calvin Klein Inc. — said its board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 3.75 cents per share.

With the recent buzz around PVH, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. PVH currently has a dividend yield of 0.12%. That’s a quarterly dividend amount of 3.75 cents a share (15 cents a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from PVH, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by PVH's $0.15 dividend: $6,000 / $0.15 = 40,000 shares

So, an investor would need to own approximately $4,899,200 worth of PVH, or 40,000 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $0.15 = 8,000 shares, or $979,840 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

PVH Price Action: Shares of PVH gained 2.1% to close at $122.48 on Monday.

