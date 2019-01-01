Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Upstart Hldgs
Upstart Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ: UPST) was reported by Wedbush on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting UPST to fall to within 12 months (a possible -58.80% downside). 34 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ: UPST) was provided by Wedbush, and Upstart Hldgs maintained their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Upstart Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Upstart Hldgs was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Upstart Hldgs (UPST) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $20.00. The current price Upstart Hldgs (UPST) is trading at is $48.54, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
