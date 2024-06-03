Why GameStop Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of GameStop Corp. GME rose sharply in today's pre-market trading .

The rally in the stock came on the back of Keith Gill, also known as "Roaring Kitty," disclosing a substantial position in GameStop on the r/Superstonk Reddit forum.

GameStop shares jumped 69.1% to $39.12 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited YGMZ rose 69.5% to $0.5931 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported an agreement to acquire Oxylus Global.

rose 69.5% to $0.5931 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported an agreement to acquire Oxylus Global. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc . TCON shares gained 31.3% to $1.68 in pre-market trading. On May 14, TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

. shares gained 31.3% to $1.68 in pre-market trading. On May 14, TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc . AMC gained 25.6% to $5.44 in pre-market trading. The resumption of the meme rally came on the back of Keith Gill, also known as "Roaring Kitty," disclosing a substantial position in GameStop on the r/Superstonk Reddit forum.

. gained 25.6% to $5.44 in pre-market trading. The resumption of the meme rally came on the back of Keith Gill, also known as "Roaring Kitty," disclosing a substantial position in GameStop on the r/Superstonk Reddit forum. Earlyworks Co., Ltd ELWS gained 25% to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Earlyworks and ZenmuTech announced a collaboration for a more secure digital society through secret splitting and blockchain.

gained 25% to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Earlyworks and ZenmuTech announced a collaboration for a more secure digital society through secret splitting and blockchain. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp . CRKN shares rose 24% to $0.1239 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Friday.

. shares rose 24% to $0.1239 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Friday. MarineMax, Inc . HZO gained 18.6% to $33.79 in pre-market trading.

. gained 18.6% to $33.79 in pre-market trading. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc . FFIE shares gained 17.3% to $0.6850 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Friday.

. shares gained 17.3% to $0.6850 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Friday. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO rose 17.2% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday.

rose 17.2% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday. Molecular Partners AG MOLN shares climbed 14.4% to $4.30 in pre-market trading. Molecular Partners presented data from completed Phase 1 trial of MP0317 monotherapy in advanced solid tumors at ASCO 2024. Losers Portage Biotech Inc PRTG shares declined 25.2% to $0.3581 in pre-market trading after gaining over 91% on Friday.

shares declined 25.2% to $0.3581 in pre-market trading after gaining over 91% on Friday.

iSpecimen Inc . ISPC shares declined 23.5% to $0.3291 in pre-market trading.

. shares declined 23.5% to $0.3291 in pre-market trading.

Abits Group Inc. ABTS shares dipped 14% to $0.58 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Friday.

shares dipped 14% to $0.58 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Friday.

XChange TEC.INC XHG shares fell 12.5% to $0.7869 in pre-market trading after jumping around 32% on Friday.

shares fell 12.5% to $0.7869 in pre-market trading after jumping around 32% on Friday.

Global Gas Corp HGAS shares fell 12% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Friday.

shares fell 12% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Friday.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp DHAC shares fell 11.4% to $15.03 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Friday.

shares fell 11.4% to $15.03 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Friday.

Brand Engagement Network, Inc . BNAI shares fell 11.2% to $4.83 in pre-market trading after jumping over 110% on Friday.

. shares fell 11.2% to $4.83 in pre-market trading after jumping over 110% on Friday.

EpicQuest Education Group Internatnl Ltd EEIQ shares fell 10.4% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.

shares fell 10.4% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.

UTime Ltd WTO fell 10.4% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday.

fell 10.4% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday.

GSK plc GSK shares declined 9.2% to $40.66 in pre-market trading. GSK said it disagrees with ruling by Delaware State Court that contradicts Federal Court’s Multidistrict litigation ruling, which dismissed all cases alleging five cancer types, in Dec. 2022. The company said it will immediately seek an appeal. Now Read This: Investor Optimism Improves; US Stocks Record Gains For May