Trump Faces 'Upwards Of 80 Percent' Chance Of Conviction In Hush Money Case, Says Legal Expert — Defense Looking For 'One Angry Juror'

Norm Eisen, a legal expert, has indicated that former President Donald Trump’s acquittal in his ongoing criminal hush money trial is unlikely.

What Happened: Eisen, an expert on CNN, suggested that the probability of Trump’s conviction is “somewhere upwards of 80 percent”. The case is centered around accusations that Trump unlawfully hid hush money payments to an adult film actor before the 2016 election. Trump, who is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents, has denied these claims, as reported by The Hill via CNN.

Eisen further explained that the defense is not genuinely seeking an acquittal, but rather relying on “one angry juror”. The case’s emphasis has been on the testimony of Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, who alleged that Trump instructed him to make the payments.

Despite the odds, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti suggested that a hung jury could still be a significant victory for Trump. He noted that achieving a unanimous verdict could be challenging given Trump’s controversial public image.

Why It Matters: This trial has been in the public eye for some time. A recent poll indicated that the majority believe Trump is guilty as the trial nears its verdict.

Trump has been vocal about his views on the trial, going on a rant over the hush-money trial and mocking the charges over ‘legal expense’. He has also criticized the judge in the trial, stating that the charges are based on a ‘bookkeeping error’. These developments add to the complexity and public interest in the case.

