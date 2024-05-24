Trump Blasts Judge In Hush Money Trial, Says Charges Based On 'Bookkeeping Error'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump took to social media to criticize the judge overseeing his hush money trial, suggesting that the charges against him are based on a mere “bookkeeping error.”

What Happened: Trump, who is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records, took to Truth Social on Friday to express his frustration with the trial. He claimed that the charges were based on a “bookkeeping error” and accused the judge, Juan Merchan, of being “Highly Conflicted.”

"What the hell is wrong with that? And, what else would you call it?….," Trump wrote

See Also: Google Acquiring HubSpot For $31B To ‘Take Market Share From Microsoft,’ Says Expert

Why It Matters: Trump’s charges stem from a payment made to his ex-fixer, Michael Cohen, as reimbursement for hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump has consistently denied the alleged affair.

The trial, which is the first criminal trial of a former or sitting president, is nearing its conclusion. Both sides have rested their cases, and closing statements are scheduled for next Tuesday.

Trump also reiterated his belief that the case was politically motivated, claiming that it was brought on by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as a political hit.

The trial has been a subject of intense public interest, with a majority of Americans believing Trump to be guilty. The trial has also been described as an “obligatory loyalty test” for Republicans by Anthony Scaramucci, who stated, “It’ll never be enough for Donald Trump.”

Trump’s latest outburst comes after his defense team rested their case without calling any witnesses, including Trump himself, who declined to testify.

Read Next: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Reveals Starship Taking Aim At Florida Launch With 2 Towers And ‘Far Better’ Alloy

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock