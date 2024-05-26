Donald Trump Goes On Full-Blown Rant Over Hush-Money Trial, Mocks Charges Over 'Legal Expense': 'It Is Another Crooked Joe Biden Election Interference Hoax!'

Loading... Loading...

Ahead of the jury deliberations in his criminal trial, former President Donald Trump was up late into the night over the weekend, ranting on social media about the case and its key figures.

What Happened: The defense concluded its arguments in the Stormy Daniels hush money election interference trial on Tuesday. Closing arguments are set to begin after Memorial Day weekend, with the jury expected to deliberate on the 34 felony counts.

Throughout the trial, Trump has attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan. Over Memorial Day weekend, Trump continued his tirade until 2 a.m., frequently using all caps in his social media posts.

Just before midnight on Friday, Trump posted, “LEGAL EXPENSE = LEGAL EXPENSE!!!”

He followed up after midnight by saying, “Let’s put the President in jail for 150 years because a LEGAL EXPENSE to a lawyer was called, by a bookkeeper, a LEGAL EXPENSE to a lawyer! What else could you call it. Crooked Joe Biden Witch Hunt. Election Interference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

At 1:32 a.m., Trump wrote, “The City of New York’s D.A., Alvin Bragg, is trying to prosecute a Federal case, which cannot be done, and where there is NO CRIME, that has been turned down by everyone, including the Federal Elections Commission, SDNY, the D.A.’s Office, and Bragg himself – Until I announced that I was running for President. This case could have been brought 7 years ago, but wasn’t. It is another Crooked Joe Biden Election Interference Hoax!”

At 1:51 a.m., Trump cited an opinion from The Wall Street Journal, stating, “ALVIN BRAGG HASN’T PROVED HIS CASE IN THE TRUMP TRIAL. THE EVIDENCE SHOWS WHY THE CHARGES SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN BROUGHT.”

Trump was up hours later, posting a clip attacking presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Why It Matters: The trial has been a significant focus for Trump, who has consistently claimed that the charges are politically motivated. The case revolves around alleged hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and potential election interference. The trial has seen critical evidence that could determine Trump's fate.

The trial's political implications are also noteworthy. A recent poll indicates that Trump and President Joe Biden are in a tight race for the 2024 election, with Trump faring worse on several issues. This context adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal proceedings.

